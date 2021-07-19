ModernGhana logo
Sissala West MP announces sponsorship for students to study Sissali/Dagaare at UEW

LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has announced a scholarship package for all prospective students who want to study Sissali/Dagaare as a course at the University of Education, Winneba, for the 2021/2022 academic year.

As part of his quest to develop the human resource in the Constituency and also to encourage more students to study Sissali/Dagaare, the MP in consultation with other stakeholders has decided to absorbed all admission fees for students who will gain admission to study the courses.

The MP is therefore appealing to all Chiefs, parents, and other opinion leaders to encourage potential applicants to choose Bachelor of Arts in Sissali/Dagaare Education to help to realize the full potentials of the Programs.

For further information on admissions concerning the courses, contact Hon. Moses Luri (0208291861/ 0554646365)

This partial sponsorship is limited to Constituents of Sissala West for the time being. For any further information about the sponsorship contact the following persons;

Mr. Mohammed Ali Yaaku 0596653675/ 0206468753 – Project Coordinator

Basin Sumaila (0202300068) / Bason B. Bruce (0206398118) - JeffIsi Zone

Ali Adams Guguo (0540379783) / Seidu Sumani (0207733534) – Gandawi Zone

Gbemmie Salifu (0540866194) / Suleman Bayuko Issah (0551394255) – Gwollu Zone

Navei Shaibu (0207514808) / Yakubu Kaayi (0544072844)– Zini Zone

Felix Kuuka (0553807818) - Felmuo Zone

OFFICE OF THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

SISSALA WEST CONSTITUENCY

Cc:

Sissala West District Assembly

Ghana Education Service - Gwollu

Gwollu FM ​​

Radford FM

All paramount Chiefs (Sissala West)

Sissala Union

Sissala Youth Forum

