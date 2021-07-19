ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.07.2021 General News

U.S. Ambassador Marks Shea Day with Commemorative Tree Planting Event in Northern Ghana

Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan waters her newly transplanted seedling as the Buipewura Jinapor II, Archbishop Philip Naameh, and Most Reverend Peter Paul Yelezuomeng Angkyier look on
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan waters her newly transplanted seedling as the Buipewura Jinapor II, Archbishop Philip Naameh, and Most Reverend Peter Paul Yelezuomeng Angkyier look on

On July 16, 2021, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined His Majesty Buipewura Abdoulai Jinapor II and members of the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) to commemorate Shea Day with a tree planting event within the grounds of the Yagbonwura’s Jakpa Palace in Damongo.

This event is a part of the Action for Shea Parklands initiative, which was launched in 2020 to preserve and protect the shea parklands across West Africa. Ambassador Sullivan addressed a cross-section of shea industry stakeholders.

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has supported women’s cooperatives across northern Ghana to plant 15,000 shea trees during the month of July, recognized as “shea month.”

Ambassador Sullivan, who launched the Action for Shea Parklands initiative in 2020, emphasized the critical need to protect shea parklands and take progressive action to reverse the effects of degradation.

She stated, “It is imperative that communities lead action at the local level – restoration begins with a clear understanding of your landscape and your needs. Each one of us here must then take action to promote climate resilience, and tree planting is a positive first step. The task is more complex than simply planting trees, however. The restorative process requires our long-term investment in the management and growth of the trees we plant today and into the future.”

She further expressed the U.S. government’s commitment to contribute to global climate solutions, highlighting the U.S. return to the Paris Climate Agreement. The United States supports the global one trillion tree initiative, which seeks to conserve, restore, and grow one trillion trees by 2030.

Throughout the month of July, USAID is partnering with the GSA to mobilize stakeholders across the globe to act now and preserve the shea parklands. USAID is supporting GSA members to undertake cross-regional activities such as tree planting, parkland management training, advocacy, and social media campaigns in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, and Togo under the Sustainable Shea Initiative (SSI).

The Sustainable Shea Initiative is an $18 million, five-year program that promotes the sustainable expansion of the shea industry in Ghana, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, as well as increases the incomes of hundreds of thousands of rural women. In Ghana, 20,000 trees will be planted across five northern regions this year alone. To learn more about the Global Shea Alliance please www.globalshea.com .

About Global Shea Alliance: The Global Shea Alliance is a non-profit industry association with 560 members from 35 countries including women’s groups, brands and retailers, suppliers and NGOs. Through public-private partnership, the GSA promotes industry sustainability, quality practices and standards, and demand for shea in food and cosmetics.

About USAID/West Africa: The USAID/West Africa mission goal is to promote social and economic well-being in the region. Spanning 21 countries, USAID/West Africa designs and implements programs with West African partners to strengthen systems of non-violent conflict management, support economic growth, and expand quality health services. For more information, please visit https://www.usaid.gov/west-africa-regional

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Newmont Ghana calls for enhanced security of its workers
19.07.2021 | General News
Confiscated rosewood to be auctioned for local use – Minister
19.07.2021 | General News
Yendi MP receives honorary award at Spotlight Creative Arts & Business Awards
19.07.2021 | General News
Government gives approval for payment of school feeding caterers – National Coordinator
19.07.2021 | General News
U.S. Ambassador joins Yagbonwura to mark Shea Day in Damongo
18.07.2021 | General News
NPP must lead in holding Ken Agyapong accountable – Bombande
17.07.2021 | General News
Review your crowd control strategy – Military told
17.07.2021 | General News
Over 90% households counted in Bono Region
17.07.2021 | General News
Speaker Eulogises Hon Joe Ghartey As A Principled, Fair And Firm Leader Of The House
16.07.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line