Eid al-Adha: Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends goodwill message to Muslims

Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I has sent his best wishes to Muslims ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebration slated for tomorrow Tuesday.

Eid al-Adha literally means ‘festival of the sacrifice’ in Arabic, and it marks the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage.

He called for Allah's divine blessings and prayed that Allah will accept this year's sacrifices as an act of Ibadah”.

He further prayed for good health, progress, peace and prosperity for Muslims around the globe.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Sempe Stool and Nii Adote Otintor II Sempe Mantse for the support he continues to give all Muslims on his land.

He also commended the Muslim Communities for the friendly relations between them as well as the solidarity and support for each other.

Covid-19 restrictions he said are still in force and therefore calls the need for all to strictly adhere to the safety protocols at all prayer grounds across the nation.

He advises all Muslims to take the education of their children very seriously since that is the only way to greater heights.

"We Muslims deserve to have Engineers, Medical Practitioners, Scientists, Lawyers, Accountants among others and these can be achieved through higher education," he stated.

Meanwhile, government has declared Tuesday, July 20, 2021 as a public holiday in respect of the celebration.