22.07.2021 Social News

Fullfil your promises or we'll stage 'Nana adaada yen' protest against you — Cocoa farmers to Akufo-Addo

The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) has given the Akufo-Addo led government three months ultimatum to fulfil promises made to cocoa farmers during the President's campaign tours.

The Association said failure to fulfil promises will leave them with no option but to stage 'Nana adaada yen' campaign against government.

The National President of the Association, Mr.Stephenson Anane Boateng told Modernghana News' correspondent on the sidelines of the Association's Executive meeting held at the Kumasi Cultural Center on Friday July 16, 2021.

According to Mr Boateng, cocoa farmers numbering about 500,000 across the country are facing a lot of challenges in the sector for the past eight (8) months.

The challenges, Mr Boateng stated, include non-payment of pension scheme, portable drinking water, bad road network, lack of health centres, schools among other development projects within the cocoa-growing communities.

Mr. Boateng indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo reiterated his promises to cocoa farmers during the launching ceremony of Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme where he [President] was invited to grace the occasion.

According to Mr Boateng, considering the challenges cocoa farmers go through, the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme President Akufo-Addo promised was a welcoming news unknown to them that it was an empty political talk.

The President of the Association said since cocoa farmers have no future, except the pension scheme as promised by the President, failure to fulfil the promises would compel them to stage 'Nana Adadayen Yen' protest among other measures against the President.

King Amoah
