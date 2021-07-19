Yendi MP receives honorary award at Spotlight Creative Arts & Business Awards

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has been honored at the 2021 edition of the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards for his contribution to Youth Development and Philanthropic works on Saturday, 17th July, 2021 at the AMA Auditorium in Accra.

The Member of Parliament for Yendi was honored Male Personality of the Year for showing outstanding leadership.

Mr Farouk Mahama through his NGO, the Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) has undertaken numerous activities such as the refurbishment and retooling of the Yendi morgue, construction of 100 boreholes, annul supply of Agric inputs and equipment to farmers, skill programs for women, artisans and persons with disabilities etc.

Addressing the gathering after receiving a citation and plague, the legislator thanked the organizers for acknowledging his efforts and contribution to national development.

He said the honorary comes as a booster to continue to exhibit exemplary leadership hinged on nothing else but development, compassion and people-first.

“We are resilient people committed to building a confident Yendi which is united and at peace with ourselves. This underpins my individual initiatives to tool our farmers, empower the youth and women, care about their health, and to support the needy schoolchild,” Mr Mahama added.

He continued “I thank the organizers, once again, for the award. It is good to be able to show that standing out for the ordinary people in our society has its rewards. May God bless us all and the peoples of Yendi and Ghana.”

The Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards is powered by Golden Stream Events aimed at encouraging the youth to excel in their craft.

It is also aimed at recognizing and awarding excellence, and projection.

The Ghana Tourism Authority in 2020 ranked the scheme amongst top 20 events in Ghana.