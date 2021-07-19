You're naturally born leader — Group eulogies Stephen Ayesu Ntim on his birthday

Listen to article

18th July, 2021 marks a special day in the life of a living legend and a true son of the elephant family whose loyalty to NPP is now unquestionable, the executives and entire members of National NPP Youth for Stephen Ntim would like to wish Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim a happy birthday as he celebrates his birthday today.

You indeed deserve to be celebrated on this special occasion because over the years, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership in our party and Ghana at large.

Daddy! as you mark your years of existence on earth today, It is our fervent prayer that the Almighty Lord would grant you more years with sound health on earth and answer all your hidden prayers.

Your touching speech delivered after the National Delegates conference In Koforidua is a clear example that you are the best leader anyone could ask for and we are very proud of you.

You have being our role model because of your perseverance, humility and selflessness.

We are honoured to be part of this special day. You are a great role model and an inspiration unto the younger generation's like us in the party.

Today, we join other well-wishers across the globe to celebrate your life. Congratulation and happy birthday to You Papa.

#Stay Blessed Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Thank You

...Signed....

KWABENA FRIMPONG

Founder and Leader

NANA AGYEMANG BAAH DANIEL

Secretary