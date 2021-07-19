ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.07.2021 Press Statement

You're naturally born leader — Group eulogies Stephen Ayesu Ntim on his birthday

By Ofori Frimpong
You're naturally born leader — Group eulogies Stephen Ayesu Ntim on his birthday
Listen to article

18th July, 2021 marks a special day in the life of a living legend and a true son of the elephant family whose loyalty to NPP is now unquestionable, the executives and entire members of National NPP Youth for Stephen Ntim would like to wish Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim a happy birthday as he celebrates his birthday today.

You indeed deserve to be celebrated on this special occasion because over the years, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership in our party and Ghana at large.

Daddy! as you mark your years of existence on earth today, It is our fervent prayer that the Almighty Lord would grant you more years with sound health on earth and answer all your hidden prayers.

Your touching speech delivered after the National Delegates conference In Koforidua is a clear example that you are the best leader anyone could ask for and we are very proud of you.

You have being our role model because of your perseverance, humility and selflessness.

We are honoured to be part of this special day. You are a great role model and an inspiration unto the younger generation's like us in the party.

Today, we join other well-wishers across the globe to celebrate your life. Congratulation and happy birthday to You Papa.

#Stay Blessed Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Thank You

...Signed....

KWABENA FRIMPONG

Founder and Leader

NANA AGYEMANG BAAH DANIEL

Secretary

More Press Statement
ModernGhana Links
Galamsey Action Group Statement on the inauguration of 2 Community Mining Sites in Western Region
11.07.2021 | Press Statement
Ejura killings: Shooting at unarmed protestors inconsistent with contemporary policing, civilian crowd control — Federation Of Muslim Councils
02.07.2021 | Press Statement
Covid-19 initiatives dwarfed in corruption
25.06.2021 | Press Statement
Message of condolences on the occasion of the death of Kenneth Kaunda
18.06.2021 | Press Statement
CDD-Ghana initiates Network of West African Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations
15.06.2021 | Press Statement
Statement By The Federation Of Muslim Councils Of Ghana On The 2021 Population And Housing Census
08.06.2021 | Press Statement
PPP addresses mischievous remarks by Ernest Addison at the 100th Monetary Policy Meeting
08.06.2021 | Press Statement
Look for me to help tackle the pressure on the youth - Dr. Think Twice to Akufo-Addo
31.05.2021 | Press Statement
We mourn with the people of Nigeria over air force plane crash — People’s Democratic League
30.05.2021 | Press Statement
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line