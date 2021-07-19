ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.07.2021 Regional News

West Gonja: Laribanga gets new Chief Imam

By Ezekiel Abdul Aziz || Contributor
Alhaji Mumuni ZankawahAlhaji Mumuni Zankawah
Listen to article

The ancient town of Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region has installed a new Imam for the town.

The coronation took place at the fore front of the Laribanga ancient mosque today, July 17th, 2021.

The new imam, Alhaji Mumuni Zankawah went through vigorous Islamic rituals in the presence of all those who matter in the "imamship" affairs of the town.

He officially becomes the chief imam of the Laribanga township and had his children, family members and other well wishers accompanying him for the historic event.

It was chosen for the task after the death of his predecessor late Alhaji Abutu who died last year.

His assumption of the seat of leadership in Laribanga will make him a new central player and a father as he takes steps to expand the influence of Islam in and around the town.

The ceremony saw the display of Damba dance as men and women thronged the grounds in a glamorous style to add more spice to the occasion.

The event was also characterised with blessings and praises and a moment of rainfall which was later climaxed with merry and jollity by family members.

The coronation also attracted huge presence of people, with many traveling from far and near to catch a glimpse of the inauguration of the new chief imam for the ancient town including the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril, a former member of Parliament for Damongo, Hon. Adam Mutakilu, members of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Hon. Issifu Sulemana, regional and constituency executives of the two major political parties amongst others.

719202192648-wbrevihuto-picture3

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Residents of Gushegu commend Prince Hardi for prioritizing development
14.07.2021 | Regional News
Power play at Finance and Agric Ministries as farmers queue months for fertiliser in Binduri
13.07.2021 | Regional News
Tom-Zendaagangn gets new school blocks
10.07.2021 | Regional News
Ketu North: High Spirit Foundation supports Aveyiborme Basic School
08.07.2021 | Regional News
Modernghana get results: Construction work begins on Damongo-Canteen caved in culvert in West Gonja
05.07.2021 | Regional News
Tain: Tainso Community Gets Mechanized Borehole
05.07.2021 | Regional News
UER: DANSYN ISO holds Bolgatanga Startup Summit
03.07.2021 | Regional News
Tano North Municpal Assembly holds Assembly Meeting at Duayaw Nkwanta
03.07.2021 | Regional News
A/R : Chief bemoans lack of social amenities, calls for support at Nkwanta-Akrofrom
03.07.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line