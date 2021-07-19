ModernGhana logo
19.07.2021

Woman kills centenarian husband with Pestle

A misunderstanding between an elderly couple has ended in shock in the farming community of Kyenkyenase, in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

During a quarrel on Wednesday, July 15, Nyamba Ayenliwuli, 64, allegedly picked a pestle and hit her 100-year old husband, Aponwuni Ayenliwuli, leaving him in a state of unconsciousness.

He later died on arrival at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, and his body has since been deposited at the Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Frank Asante, the Dormaa East District Police Commander, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone interview, saying the incident happened around 0900 hours.

He said the Police received a distress call and rushed to the community where the suspect was arrested, adding she had since been placed in custody to be arraigned for trial on Monday, July 28.

The incident reportedly threw the community into a state of shock and disbelief, with many wondering what could have unsettled an otherwise peaceful relationship.

---GNA

