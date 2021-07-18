Agbogbloshie scrap dealers secure 50-acre land at Teacher Mante after rejecting government’s offer

The Greater Accra Scrap Dealers who were affected by the demolition of Agbogbloshie onion market have secured for themselves a 50-acre land at Teacher Mante in the Eastern Region at a cost GH¢ 1 million to conduct their business activities.

This comes after rejecting two offers from the government.

The government had offered them land at Adjen Kotoku and later 10 acres of land at Adjei Kojo after they rejected the first option on the grounds that it was too small to accommodate all of them.

They said the lands offered them at Adjei Kojo, besides not being adequate as well, had a terrible road network.

The Deputy General Secretary of the group, Salifu Salim in a Citi News interview said they need a much bigger space to accommodate the about 4,000 scrap dealers.

“We are moving to Teacher Mante in the Eastern Region. Even since the demolition started, the government gave us options. One was only two plots of land at Adjen Kotoku, and we said it is not enough. They changed it to Kofi Kwei, which is 10-acres, but it is not adequate and besides, the roads are not good. So we rejected it, and now we have secured about 50-acres of land at the cost of GH¢1 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, the scrap dealers want the government to provide social amenities for them at their new site at Teacher Mante.

Their demand comes on the back of assurances by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey of government’s continuous support after their relocation from the Agbogbloshie onion market.

The scrap dealers at the Agbogbloshie market were evicted, earlier this month and their properties demolished after failing to abide by a July 1 deadline for them to relocate to Adjen Kotoko in the Ga West Municipality.

---citinewsroom