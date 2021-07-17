Venture into politics to change society — Catholics urged

The Catholic Bishop of Sunyani, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, has admonished Catholics and Marshalls in the church to venture into politics and use their position to change society.

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi was speaking at the 2021 Biennial Marshall Moreau Murat Memorial Lectures held in Sunyani. It was under the theme: “The Call To Fraternity And Social Friendship In view of Fratelli Tutti-The Marshallan.”

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi speaking at the programme noted that the Pope expects Catholics and Marshalls in the church to go into politics and use their positions to help change the society and the world.

“A better politics is the one that protects work, promotes solidarity and subsidiarity and finds solutions to all that attacks fundamental human rights including weapons, drugs, sexual exploitation, slave labour, terrorism and organized crime. The Pope recommends that Catholics and Marshallans should seek to enter politics and do better politics, and use politics to evangelize the temporary world.”

Most Rev. Gyamfi further urged Catholics to emulate the selfless lives exhibited by Rev. Father Auguste Moreau and Rev Father Eugene Murat who were both Pioneer Missionaries of the Catholic Church in the Gold Coast and Sir James Marshall who also championed the re-establishment of the Catholic Church in the Gold Coast.

He also added that dialogue is the best way to solve societal and world problems.

Most Rev. Gyamfi noted that the Pope expects all Catholics to live a good Samaritan life by having their neigbours at heart.

“As neighbours, we are members of a single-family, it is, therefore, our collective responsibility and opportunity to create a world that includes all and integrates and lift those who are suffering or have fallen.”

---Citinewsroom