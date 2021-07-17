ModernGhana logo
Over 90% households counted in Bono Region

Bono Regional Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Amatus Nobabumah, on Thursday said enumerators had covered more than 90% of households in the region.

He said some field workers were reassigned to assist in larger enumeration areas to cover the remaining percentage of households in the region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Nobabumah said field workers were still on the grounds because “the GSS target is to get everybody counted,” and appealed to the citizenry to cooperate and get counted for accurate data to be obtained.

He said 2,048 field workers were working tirelessly to achieve the regional target and urged the public to assist by calling the following lines to provide the Population and Housing Census structure number(s) written in chalk on their walls to aid easy identification of one's household for enumeration.

Any of the following telephone lines: 0249226266/0207866333 (Regional Statistician), 0246425597/0208204481(Regional Field Supervisor) and 0800426426 which is toll-free to the GSS national call centre could be called at any time for enumerators to come to a household and individuals not yet counted for enumeration, Mr. Nobabumah said.

He said Sunyani Municipality and Sunyani West Municipality were the municipalities with very large enumeration areas, explaining Don Bosco to Kobedi and villages around that crossed streams, St. James Area at Abesim and parts of Fiapre had widened up, thus making it difficult to complete their registration, but it would be done, Mr Nobabumah assured.

Mr Nobabumah commended the populace for their warm reception of the enumerators and added, however, that very few people did not cooperate during their time of registration.

---GNA

