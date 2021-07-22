ModernGhana logo
22.07.2021 Social News

Resource security sector to fight crimes, address rising insecurity — Pastor to government

Listen to article

The Senior pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located at Kumasi Esereso in the Ashanti Region, Elder Enock Ofori has partially attributed the security challenges confronting the country to the inadequate resources to the Security sector.

He said the situation makes criminals easily get away with all manner of crimes across the country.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent in reaction to the rising incidence of armed robbery and murder in recent times, the man of God noted that the security forces in the country are doing their best to ensure the safety of the citizenry but recent events in the country suggest that the sector is not well resourced.

According to him, the police lack logistics, poor conditions of service and other incentives to motivate them work with all their heart.

"If a security personnel at duty is hungry do you expect him or her to reject bribery offer?" he quizzes.

The man of God further hinted that delayed prosecution of cases on armed robbery and murder are also part of the factors that embolden criminals to restrategize their operations.

To this end, he called on the policy makers including the judiciary to come out with measures to quickly deal with cases of robbery and murder to serve as a deterrent to criminals.

The man of God indicates that since armed robbers have found ways to outwit the security personnel, government needs to allocate more resources to train and equip service personnel to fight crime squarely.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

