Ghana bans importation of poultry, poultry products from neighbouring countries over bird flu outbreak

Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries.

This follows the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, otherwise known as Bird Flu in some parts of the country.

The Ministry in a statement noted that the outbreak of the disease follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January, 2021.

It added that the zoonotic nature of the disease calls for public alert and vigilance to mitigate the possible impact on the poultry industry and public-health in general.

