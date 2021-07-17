ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.07.2021 Headlines

Ghana bans importation of poultry, poultry products from neighbouring countries over bird flu outbreak

By Reporter
Ghana bans importation of poultry, poultry products from neighbouring countries over bird flu outbreak
Listen to article

Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries.

This follows the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, otherwise known as Bird Flu in some parts of the country.

The Ministry in a statement noted that the outbreak of the disease follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January, 2021.

It added that the zoonotic nature of the disease calls for public alert and vigilance to mitigate the possible impact on the poultry industry and public-health in general.

Download full statement here

717202150033-0g730m4yxs-picture1

717202150034-uaqctgfsrm-picture1-1

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Make the National Mosque Complex a place of pilgrimage, tourist destination — Akufo-Addo to Tourism Minister
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura probe: Committee ends public hearing
16.07.2021 | Headlines
I went to bank, I wasn't kidnapped — Apinto Gyaasehene
16.07.2021 | Headlines
‘Parliament has disappointed us’ – TUC fumes over poorly negotiated contracts
16.07.2021 | Headlines
‘The media not our enemy; sometimes we slip’ – Afenyo begs for Ken Agyapong
16.07.2021 | Headlines
I don’t care if Parliament expels me — Ken Agyapong blasts Suhuyini
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Unhappy informant chase Police for Ghc50k reward after providing information to arrest notorious robber
16.07.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Missing Gyaasehene returns after 24 hours
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Kintampo North chiefs petition Akufo-Addo to re-appoint MCE
16.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line