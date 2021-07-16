ModernGhana logo
16.07.2021 Social News

Young Police officer receives Ghc11,000 for returning Ghc2,000 he found at ATM

A young police officer, Constable Prince Fordjour of the National SWAT, is ending the week more than GHS10,000 richer owing to his honest gesture of returning money he found at a bank’s ATM.

Constable Fordjour’s honesty was rewarded on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Police Headquarters in Accra by Stanbic Bank and his boss, the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh.

716202180604-0g830n4ayt-constable-prince-fordjour5

According to the police, the officer found GHS2,000 cash dispensed at the Abeka Total branch of Stanbic Bank with nobody in sight.

He overcame the temptation of keeping the money and reported the incident to his commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu who in turn returned the money to the bank.

716202180604-l5grj7u3i1-constable-prince-fordjour1

The commander said he was impressed by the action of the officer, as it embodies the motto of the Police Service.

“It is not about the amount involved but the gesture of the constable which personifies what the police represents in the community, which is the same as our motto ‘Service with Integrity’,” he said.

716202180604-h40o2r6eey-constable-prince-fordjour2

Stanbic bank rewarded the officer with a special investment fund of GHS4,000; a gift voucher of GHS 1,000, a current account credited with GHS1,000 and corporate souvenirs of Stanbic Bank, for displaying honesty and integrity.

716202180605-1h830o4aau-constable-prince-fordjour7

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh who was pleased with Constable Fordjour’s action also presented him with a cash amount of GHS5,000 and thanked the bank for not keeping the news to themselves.

716202180605-h40o2s6eey-constable-prince-fordjour4

The IGP used the occasion to encourage police officers to stand up for the right thing at all times, even when no one is watching.

716202180605-1i830o4bbv-constable-prince-fordjour6

---citinewsroom

