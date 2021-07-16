Speaker Eulogises Hon Joe Ghartey As A Principled, Fair And Firm Leader Of The House

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin has eulogized Hon Joe Ghartey for his fair, firm and principled stance and disposition as a Deputy Speaker of the August House of Parliament. The Speaker in a remark on the floor of the Parliament on Wednesday, 14th July, 2021 couldn’t help but remind the house that he was going to apply the Joe Ghartey principles in the house in ensuring a decorous and disciplined conduct of members on the floor of the house.

This rare recognition never came cheap as the Hon Joe Ghartey distinguished himself and earned the respect of the leadership and members of both sides of the political divide in Parliament. As a Deputy Speaker, Hon Joe Ghartey undoubtedly discharged his duties dispassionately without recourse to partisan considerations.

This singular act of recognition by no less a person but the Speaker of Parliament is a testament to the leadership credentials of Hon. Joe Ghartey. His character trait is key to projecting and building a unified Ghana capable of supporting the individual and collective aspirations of Ghanaians.

The New Patriotic Party must gaze and look far ahead in selecting such a candidate whose appeal cuts across the political divide. This will sway the political pendulum to the side of the Party going into the impending crunch elections of 2024 as the party seeks to break the eight-year cycle of political power in Ghana under the fourth republican dispensation.

By Faiz Misbau

15/07/21