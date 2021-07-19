We'll boycott MMDCEs elections if government refuses to give us car loans, monthly pay — Assemblymembers

Listen to article

The Western North Regional President of the Ghana Association Of Assembly Members (GAAM) Hon. Ackah Nelson Frank has indicated the association's resolve to boycott the elections of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) if government fails to deliver quality motorbikes for the Assembly Members.

The group complained of what they described as inferior motorbikes procured by government without consulting them.

Speaking to the Modernghana News through telephone interview, Mr Ackah who also doubles as an Assembly Member for Asawinso 'A' electoral area noted that the motive behind their action was the failure on the part of the government to consult the association before the procurement.

Hon Ackah observed that government inability to consult members of the Assembly clearly shows that Assembly Members have no better place in government.

"We are the first point of contacts in our various communities and in case of any problem, government must accord us with some respect", he emphasized

Mr. Ackah emphasized that, due to the increasingly demanding nature of their job, there is the need for government to give them vehicle loans and monthly salaries as well as other benefits due them just like the Members of Parliament.

"We are giving the government some few days to respond to our request before the election of the MMDCES, of which failure on the part of the government to take the necessary measures to get our demands met, will compel us to boycott the elections of the MMDCES within the region", Mr Ackah emphasised.