ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.07.2021 Social News

KNUST students protest over high private hostel fees

KNUST students protest over high private hostel fees
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some aggrieved students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are protesting against what they describe as exorbitant amounts being charged by private hostel owners.

They are thus calling on the government and the university management to address the situation.

Prices at hostels have ranged from GHS2,000 to over GHS5,000 for various accommodation packages per academic year.

The students lamented that the high prices are making life unbearable for them.

A team of police personnel was deployed to the school to prevent the students from demonstrating on Friday morning.

“There is no improvement or renovation [on the hostel facilities] and when you go to the gate, the roads are very bad. They take huge sums of money and do nothing to the road and do nothing to the hostel,” one student said to Citi News.

Another complained that “there is a pandemic, but our hostel manager is just charging us anyhow. How can we cope with that.”

Some of them took to social media to complain over the issue using the hashtag, #FixKnustHostelPrices.

The issue of accommodation fees has been a point of concern for the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) which called on the Ministry of Works and Housing to come up with a solution.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Moesha is possessed by evil spirit — Kumchacha
16.07.2021 | Social News
Young Police officer receives Ghc11,000 for returning Ghc2,000 he found at ATM
16.07.2021 | Social News
Man allegedly kills nephew over missing goats, fowls in North Tongu
16.07.2021 | Social News
Unauthorised structures, billboards at Ministries enclave demolished
16.07.2021 | Social News
W/R: Suspected car battery thief beaten to pulp
16.07.2021 | Social News
Foreign-trained doctors angry over delayed licensure exam results
16.07.2021 | Social News
Magluv told Shatta Wale that I'm a witch, that I put juju in the cooked rice I've been bringing to him — Shatta Wale's mother alleges
16.07.2021 | Social News
Make all payments through Ghana.Gov platform – NSS directs user agencies
16.07.2021 | Social News
Commercial drivers demonstrate over unlawful fines in Tema
16.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line