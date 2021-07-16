ModernGhana logo
16.07.2021 Social News

Unauthorised structures, billboards at Ministries enclave demolished

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A team drawn from the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has embarked on massive demolition exercise of unauthorized structures and billboards at the Ministries enclave.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah explained that the exercise is part of the government's efforts to keep Accra clean.

“We are trying to get all unauthorised structures removed. This is our first port of call. We engaged the Ministries. People have put all sorts of structures in places that have not been authorised. So in making Accra work, we believe we should start [the demolition] from the Ministries.”

The day-long operation involves a massive clean-up of streets and the moving of traders who also sell in areas like Osu Oxford Street and the Ring Road.

A number of demolition exercises have been carried out in some areas of the Greater Accra Region.

The series of demolition form part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s ' Let's make Accra Work ' campaign, which seeks to improve conditions in the national capital.

The Minister has already met administrative officers in the region and has instituted some other initiatives to realize the agenda.

The Minister has also promised to put an end to trading along major streets in Accra as the activity generates a lot of filth.

—citinewsroom

