ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.07.2021 Headlines

‘Parliament has disappointed us’ – TUC fumes over poorly negotiated contracts

‘Parliament has disappointed us’ – TUC fumes over poorly negotiated contracts
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is fuming over what it calls poorly negotiated government contracts, thus leaving the country worse off.

TUC says a careful study of contracts signed by the government over the years appears to suggest that Ghana lacks competent human resource persons versed in negotiating deals that are favourable to the country, but it is certain that there are many competent negotiators in the country.

The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah says poorly negotiated contracts are the cause of the increasing poverty in the country, and therefore it is important for the government to hire competent local negotiators.

He blamed Parliament for failing to properly scrutinise the various contracts that come before it for approval.

“We have very experienced negotiators in this country who can negotiate for us. Why don't we use them? If you look at recent contracts, you wonder if we don't have the expertise in this country to negotiate good agreements… It is difficult to explain. Parliament has disappointed us. If you read some of the contracts, you’d wonder the kind of efforts that go into the approvals,” he said.

Parliament, in playing an oversight role in the governance of Ghana, is expected to scrutinize major agreements intended to be executed by the Executive, but it has endued serious criticism for failing to effectively carry out that role.

Some Members of Parliament have lamented in the past that they are not given ample time to go through the often copious documents before they are opened for debate and subsequent approval if found worthy.

The House has however often been at the receiving end of criticisms of poor contracts entered into the government.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘The media not our enemy; sometimes we slip’ – Afenyo begs for Ken Agyapong
16.07.2021 | Headlines
I don’t care if Parliament expels me — Ken Agyapong blasts Suhuyini
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Unhappy informant chase Police for Ghc50k reward after providing information to arrest notorious robber
16.07.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Missing Gyaasehene returns after 24 hours
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Kintampo North chiefs petition Akufo-Addo to re-appoint MCE
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong leads Parliamentary Committee to probe Wa military brutalities today
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Tarkwa: Missing Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Council found
16.07.2021 | Headlines
70-year-old woman arrested for killing husband with pestle at Dormaa East
16.07.2021 | Headlines
Murtala dares Ablakwa to return the two cars he bought with MPs’ car loan if he's principled
15.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line