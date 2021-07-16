We didn’t set out to ridicule the media – Ejura C’ttee

The ministerial committee investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons in Ejura during the youth protest of the murder of social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka has officially announced the completion of their fact-finding mission in Kumasi.

The Chairman of the committee Justice Kingsley Koomson has debunked claims that the inquiry set out to ridicule journalists after some witnesses blamed the media for escalating and misreporting events.

Justice Koomson instead commended the media and the people of Ejura for their cooperation in ensuring their job was smooth.

In the twelve days of the committee’s sitting, 22 witnesses appeared before them.

Three of the witnesses testified in-camera for security reasons. While 117 videos, 555 pictures, one audio, and 3 documents were submitted to the committee by various witnesses.

Addressing the media after the final proceedings, Justice Koomson said “we as a committee, we are a fact-finding committee and we have not come out to say anybody’s evidence is stupid or is irrelevant.”

“So, whoever will describe a piece of evidence as stupid or irrelevant, it is their personal opinion.”

On the controversial testimony by Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor, he said “Erastus gave a lot of evidence, video and apart from that he offered oral testimony. And I don’t think any of his evidence looks stupid.”

He went on “one thing I have observed is that in the Ghanaian media, when people question some of your acts, it does not mean they want to embarrass you or ridicule you, no. If a media man comes, he testifies, he’s asked questions, he should be subjected to some form of questioning.”

“That doesn’t mean that you are being ridiculed. So, whoever thinks that the committee tried to ridicule any media personality, I would assure them we had no intention,” he added.

