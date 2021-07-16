ModernGhana logo
16.07.2021 Headlines

Unhappy informant chase Police for Ghc50k reward after providing information to arrest notorious robber

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
An unhappy informant to the Ghana Police Service in Sekondi is chasing the security agency for a reward of GHS50,000 promised as a package for the assistance to arrest a notorious suspect.

The informant whose name is withheld for security reasons is said to have assisted the Police after several attempts to arrest the notorious suspect proved futile.

A phone repairer according to reports, the informant got the information from the Sekondi Police to assists them arrest the suspect last Tuesday who had been on their wanted list for a long time.

Displaying bravery, he explains that he personally arrested the notorious suspect and delivered him to the police.

However, the GHS50,000 he was promised by the Police has not been paid despite several attempts to get the security agency to stay true to its words.

“Though the police promised to offer me GH¢50,000 if l am able to assist them in the arrest of the notorious suspect and l single-handedly apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Sekondi police but they have refused to pay me,” the unhappy informant told Connect FM in an interview.

He has come public with the uncanny behaviour of the Police as he pushes the security agency to stay true to its promise.

