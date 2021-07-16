W/R: Missing Gyaasehene returns after 24 hours

Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, the Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in the Western Region has returned 24 hours after his disappearance.

The Chief who is a revered traditional leader in his jurisdiction apparently went missing on Thursday, July 15, 2021, according to his linguist, Nana Kobina Obo ll.

However, in a subsequent turn of events, he reappeared and reported himself to the Tarkwa district police who had been making efforts to find him.

According to Tarkwa district police commander Chief Superintendent Ababio, Gyaasehene Nana Adarkwa Bediako III returned unharmed.

“Yes I can confirm to you that Nana Dr. Adarkwa has been found, he left my office a while ago and he looks well, I did not find any bruises on him, he is a chief so with the permission of my superiors I have asked him to go home so that we can continue our investigations on the matter”, the Police Commander told Empire News.

According to further checks, the Chief was found on the main Tarkwa-Takoradi road and brought home.

After his demise on Thursday, his personal driver identified as Paa Kwesi was picked up by the Tarkwa-Nsuaem police to assist with investigations into his whereabouts.

Later, he was granted bail as the police continued to carry out their investigations.

Information gathered is that before the disappearance of Nana Adarkwa, nephew of the overlord of Apinto division, Nana Kakra on Sunday, July 11 at about 2:30pm called Nana Kobina Obo II, the Chief linguist and allegedly threatened to kill the Gyaasehene after he lost his underground shaft mining site which has now been rezoned for community mining.

Whispers have it that the Gyaasehene probably in an attempt to escape the death threat, may have tried to run to a safe haven.