70-year-old woman arrested for killing husband with pestle at Dormaa East

A 70-year-old woman is currently in the custody of the Dormaa East District Police in the Bono Region for killing her husband.

According to the police, she hit the head of her husband with a pestle during a confrontation in their home at Kyekyenase in the Dormaa East District, causing his instant death on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Speaking to Citi News, the Dormaa East District Police Commander, DSP Kwasi Asante stated that the incident happened after the couple had a squabble which led to the wife hitting her husband on the head with a pestle.

“We had information from the Assemblyman of the area yesterday, so police proceeded to the place and met the lifeless body of an old man who looked like he was about 100 years old, and he had been hit on the head with a fufu pestle. According to youth in the area, the couple had a little confrontation and as he bent down to wear his shoes and head to the farm, his wife hit him on the head with the pestle, and he died immediately.”

The body of the deceased, Agya Gurusi, has been deposited at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

“The man’s body was moved to the Presbyterian hospital morgue for preservation. The woman is currently in the custody of the police, and we are preparing to put her before court,” he added.

—citinewsroom