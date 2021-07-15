U/W: Give us cars and stop giving us inferior motorbikes; let our ex-gratia be flat — Assemblymembers to government

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) branch in the Upper West Region has vowed to reject what they described as inferior motorbikes procured by government for members.

They said if government is able to secure loans for Members of Parliament who have the financial wherewithal then it's appropriate they are also given vehicles for their increasingly demanding work.

According to them, their work is increasingly demanding and equally tedious compared to that of Members of Parliament and MMDCEs.

This has been unanimously agreed upon at the end of a meeting held by members of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members in the Region.

“The association Will vehemently reject the purported "inferior" motorbikes that are believed to have been procured for Honorable members. The work of assembly members is increase demanding,” a release from GAAM after the meeting in the Upper West Region has said.

Although the group says it appreciates the government’s efforts to provide a means of transport for all assembly members, it notes that decisions taken must be done in consultation.

“GAAM is also appealing to government to begin considering giving cars to assembly members in the near future. That is, if government can make the cars available on loan basis for those Honourable members who can afford to access,” the release from the group adds.

In addition to these demands, the assembly members are also proposing that the exgratia paid to members should be a flat rate regardless of the strength of the assembly in terms of revenue generation.

It stresses that the current determination rate is discriminatory and unfair.

Find below the full press release from GAAM:

PRESS RELEASE - GHANA ASSOCIATION OF ASSEMBLY MEMBERS

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members-GAAM

In the unity, solidarity and interest of all assembly members in Ghana and in the Upper West Region, GAAM brings you all warmest greetings.

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members-GAAM is a non-partisan group of assembly members across the regions in Ghana.

This group of assembly members are determining to collaborate with government and all NGOs to strengthen the decentralization policy ie the Local Governance structures in Ghana.

The Upper West Regional branch of GAAM unanimously agreed on the following:

1. The association Will vehemently reject the purported "inferior" motorbikes that are believed to have been procured for Honorable members. The work of assembly members is increase demanding. The association appreciates Ghana’s government desire to providing means of transport for all assembly members but that should be done in consultation.

GAAM is also appealing to government to begin considering giving cars to assembly members in the near future. That is, if government can make the cars available on loan basis for those Honourable members who can afford to access.

2. The exgratia for assembly members should be drawn from the consolidated fund just like it is done for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) . The association proposes that the exgratia should be flat rate (amount) for all assembly members regardless of the strength of the assembly in terms of revenue generation. The current determination rate is discriminatory and unfair. The work of every assembly member in his or her electoral area is as tedious as the work of the Member of Parliament and the MMDCEs in the constituencies.

GAAM is therefore calling for the necessary constitutional amendments that will allow the exgratia to be drawn or charged from the consolidated fund.

3. GAAM has many concerns and contributions towards the growth and successful building of the Local Governance structures in Ghana. Therefore, since the inception of the association, leaderships have been engaging government officials, stakeholders and NGOs to share our concerns and contributions.

4. IN CONCLUSION, GAAM IS DEMANDING THE IMMEDIATE REWITHDRAWAL AND STOPAGE OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE INFERIOR MOTORBIKES.

THE VARIOUS

THE ASSEMBLIES IN THE UPPER WEST REGION MAY FACE DIFFICULTIES IN GETTING 2/3 OF THE ASSEMBLY MEMBERS TO CONFIRM THE MUNICIPAL AND DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVES ACROSS ALL THE 11 MUNICIPAL AND DISTRICTS IN THE UPPER WEST REGION IF GOVERNMENT FAILS TO MEET THESE CONDITIONS PROMPTLY.

GAAM IS STRONGLY UNITED IN THE REGION AND THE COUNTRY AT LARGE.

GAAM WILL WANT TO REITERATE THE FACT THAT THE ASSOCIATION IS DETERMINING TO WORK FOR THE TOTAL WELBEING OF ALL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS DEVOID OF PARTISANSHIP.

ASSEMBLY MEMBERS AND THE UNIT COMMITTEE MEMBERS ARE THE BEDROCK IF NOT THE BASE OF GHANA’S LOCAL GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE. THEREFORE IF THE COUNTRY IS TO BUILD STRONG LOCAL GOVERNANCE STRUCTURES THEN ASSEMBLY MEMBERS AND UNIT COMMITTEE MEMBERS MUST BE STRENGTHENED AND RESOURCED ADEQUATELY.

THANK YOU TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES FOR CONSTANTLY STAYING WITH GAEAM.

TOGETHER WE CAN ACHIEVE

SIGNED:

1. HON. NABIEBAKYE EBENEZER (PRESIDENT U/W- LAWRA MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY-0243748301

2. Hon. AWULA JAMES NUBAZIAH (INTERNATIONAL RELATION OFFICER

3. HON. NINFAAZUMA BENEDICT (DEPT. SECRETARY UW/R--JIRAPA MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY-0542076230).

4. HON. GIZUURE YUSSIF ABDULLAH (COORDINATING SECRETARY)- WA WEST DISTRICT ASSEMBLY-0548360105

5. JIKPWE KUBUGU MOHAMMED (PRO)-SISSALA EAST MUNICIPAL-0242787937

6. HON JERRY JOHN IBU ( RESEARCH OFFICER)- WA WEST DISTRICT-0244488628

7. HON. GERVASE DOGKOTENGE (VICE PRESIDENT)- JIRAPA MUNICIPAL-0241923932

8. HON. SAKULO IBRAHIM (DEPUTY ORGANIZER)- SISSALA WEST-0240464033

9. HOM. VIVIAN BEYUO (WOMEN ORGANIZER)-NANDOM MUNICIPAL