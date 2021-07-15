ModernGhana logo
15.07.2021 Headlines

Tarkwa: Residents suspect kidnapping of missing Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Council

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, has gone missing.

The townsfolk believe their Gyaasehene has been kidnapped.

When Citi News reached out to the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku, she said the Command has picked up unofficial information concerning the disappearance of the chief but was yet to receive official confirmation from the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command.

The chief is said to have gone missing on Wednesday, 14th July, 2021.

The Akyeamehene of Apinto, Nana Kwabena Obo II, said the Chief's vehicle was found without him in the community, but with his car keys and phones still in the vehicle.

“Last Sunday, a relative of the missing Chief, called me and complained that the Gyaasehene is frustrating him in his work. He then threatened that if I hear that the Gyaasehene is dead, then he Kakra was the one behind it. I became a bit concerned and went to the Palace of the overlord with another Chief. We called Kakra in the presence of the overlord, Nana Angu II, but unfortunately, Kakra repeated the threat and hanged up the phone,” he said.

He further explained that the Chief had been threatened with death by the said Kakra days before his disappearance.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] evening, the driver of Gyaasehene, Paa Kwesi, called me that he had gone to meet the car of the Gyaasehene in front of a financial institution in the area. When he drew closer, he saw the two phones of the Gyaasehene in the car with the car keys in the ignition, but the Gyaasehene was nowhere close to the car. So, he was calling me to find out if the Gyaasehene was with me. This was after he had sent the car of the Gyaasehene to his house and had met his absence there too. So I went to the house of the Gyaasehene and picked the driver. We drove straight to the police station and lodged a complaint”, he said.

TOP STORIES

