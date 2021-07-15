Songs Of Bewilderment

Listen to article

O young politicians,

who begged for votes at midnight,

gained power, and forgot our basic right.

And now, with so many mansions,

still telling us the same old stories.

O young Politicians,

referring to politics as a game,

but can’t play it like Paul Kagame.

Politics made you “Honorable”.

Hence, you make men look feeble.

O young politicians,

upon all this golden opportunity,

you want us to cheer your mediocrity,

for holding state resources hostage.

Wherefrom this silly courage?

O young politicians,

should we call the opticians?

Maybe you can’t see people crying

Individual dreams are crawling

This isn’t time for relaxing

O young politicians,

reading this chorus.

Stop rendering us aimless

Rethink of becoming assertive

Then you can change the narrative

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@BigOdoi_poems

All rights reserved.©️2021

