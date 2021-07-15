Teshie Dzasetse reacts to Metro TV's Obodai Ashong over errors in reportage

The Teshie Mantse Palace under the leadership of His Majesty, Gbestoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra has reacted to reportage by Gabriel Nii Obodai Torgbor Ashong on a programme he hosts on Social Media called 'Tso Ke Tso.'

Whilst congratulating the host for profiling and promoting Teshie Chieftaincy as well as educating the public that Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra is the Gazetted Teshie Mantse, the Teshie Dzasetse Nii Ashikwei Kwaobotswe II, and Head of the Lenshie Quarter of Teshie pointed out some errors in the reportage.

They described as misinformation and therefore sought to set the record straight.

The Teshie Dzasetse expressed his disappointment over the fact that the publication dubbed PART FIVE: “TESHIE COUNCIL OF ELDERS REPLIES NII KWAOBOTSWE' did not address any of the critical and endemic issues related to the 'Tsie We Dynasty.'

He is asking Nii Obodai Ashong to investigate and educate his viewers worldwide about the substantive issue.

Below is the open letter to Gabriel Nii Obodai Torgbor Ashong by the Teshie Dzasetse and head of lenshie quarter:

Dear Sir,

OPEN LETTER TO GABRIEL NII OBODAI TORGBOR-ASHONG:

“NEW WINES IN OLD WINESKINS”

On behalf of the Teshie Mantse Palace and on my own personal behalf, I wish to extend sincere appreciation to you and your dedicated crew for seizing every opportunity on your social media platform to educate the Public that Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra is indeed the Gazetted Teshie Mantse.

We also wish to congratulate you for your keen interest in profiling and promoting Teshie Chieftaincy Affairs to the over 5,000 patrons of your Programme called Tso ke Tso.

Please note that over the past 3 days, many of your Patrons have been pestering the Teshie Mantse Palace to clarify issues raised in your latest report on Teshie dubbed PART FIVE: “TESHIE COUNCIL OF ELDERS REPLIES NII KWAOBOTSWE”:

People want to know which of the two conflicting dates quoted by your Report against the one from the Teshie Mantse Palace for the Teshie Homowo 2021 Abelekuu Rites at the Osabu/Ayiku Shrine is correct.

The Teshie Mantse Palace quoted Sunday, 13th June, 2021

While Your Report quoted Sunday, 20th June, 2021.

To ascertain the veracity of the two conflicting dates, we elect to first of all refer to the General Calendar for the Ga Homowo Festival 2021 with respect to the BAN ON DRUMMING AND NOISEMAKING.

We also wish to draw attention to the fact that since time immemorial, the Teshie and La Homowo Festival Programmes have always run concurrently on the same dates.

Records available to the Teshie Mantse Palace confirms that the People of Teshie and La will celebrate their 2021 Homowo Festival as follows:

Worshiping of Sea Deities – Tuesday 4th August, 2021

Ban on Deep-Sea Fishing – Thursday, 6th August, 2021

Ban on Drumming & Noisemaking – Monday, 9th August, 2021

Sprinkling of Kpokpoe – Tuesday,25th August, 2021

Again taking cognisance of the fact that the people of Teshie and La perform their Gbemlilaa or Ban on Drumming and Noise-making 6 weeks after the Nungua Kpledzoo Festival we can say without any fear of contradiction that the date quoted by the Teshie Mantse Palace is the correct one and that the date quoted by your Report is arbitrary and without any empirical basis.

The Teshie Mantse Palace wishes to register its utter disappointment over the fact that your publication dubbed PART FIVE: “TESHIE COUNCIL OF ELDERS REPLIES NII KWAOBOTSWE: did not address any of the critical and endemic issues related to the Tsie We Dynasty. We therefore, crave your indulgence to kindly investigate and educated your loyal patrons world-wide about the veracity or otherwise of the claims that:

Tsie We has only 3 dynasties for the Osabu/Ayiku position namely: Numo Kwanko, Numo Adjei Sankuma and Numo Adjei Onanka Dynasties.

Since Numo Tsie, the first Teshie Wulomo, set foot in Teshie over 300 years ago there has never been any Wulomo called Odarnor Odiapenseh.

Per Teshie Customary Law, Usage and Practices, NO LARBIA HAS EVER BEEN ENSTOOLED AS A SUBSTANTIVE OSABU/AYIKU WOLOMO IN TESHIE.

Until and unless the final funeral rites of the late Wulomo including Wulomo Tsese cult and purification of the Osabu/Ayiku Shrine are performed, it is taboo for any Wulomo worth his sort to enter the Osabu/Ayiku Shrine to perform any customary rites including Bloiahedzuu, Abelekuu and Yelegbamo.

Until the old corn stock is removed from the Osabu/Ayiku Shrine no Fresh Corn Rite can be performed there.

Contrary to what the detractors want the public to know, Numo Tsawe was not shot by the Police. But rather he was shot by hired assassins at his ancestral Shrine at Odarteitsewe which is a remote location from Tsie We. The Doctor’s report on the case suggests that the pellets that hit Numo Tsawe were fired from a Pump Action Gun and not from a Police assault rifle.

The Teshie Mantse Palace hereby considers the issue of capacity or locus standi raised by your Report as a diversionary tactic by ELEMENTS WHO HAVE BEEN INDICTED AS IMPOSTERS BY THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS. Same is therefore treated with the utmost contempt that it deserves.

Sincerely,

NII ASHIKWEI KWAOBOTSWE II

TESHIE DZASETSE & HEAD OF THE LENSHIE QUARTER OF TESHIE