Kasoa Cop ‘Killers’: Don’t record or write in my court – Judge warn Journalists

The presiding judge in the case of the Republic versus Eric Kojo Duah and Michael Osafo Eni held for the murder of two police officers at Kasoa, Justice El-Freda Denkyi ordered Journalists not to write or record during the sitting on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The court after being notified of the media presence in the court through the clerk, said “I learnt there are journalists here for this case from GHOne, Daily Guide, TV3 and GBC. Where are they? Please, you can observe but don’t record. Don’t write anything.”

On the substantive matter, the court presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi said, the court was having “administrative issues” getting the jurors.

Kojo Duah (A1) has been charged with the murder of two police officers – General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Accra stretch in August 2019.

Michael Osafo Eni is however facing the charge of Abetment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned to July 28, 2021 for the accused persons to reappear.

Prior to adjourning the case, Lawyer for the first accused person (Kojo Duah), Augustines Obour wanted the court to admit his client to bail.

According to him, his client who has been in custody since his arrest in 2019 feels discriminated against, considering others in similar situations have been admitted to bail.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that this is the fourth time the case has to be adjourned due to the unavailable of jurors.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court had on three previous sittings on July 1, May 2 and June 16 sittings lamented getting jurors to be empanelled to commence the trial

Eric Kojo Duah has been formally charged with two counts of murder.

The AG last year advised the Police to formally charge Eric Kojo Duah, who is alleged to have shot and killed two officers on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah stretch in August 2019, with murder.

At the District Court presided over by Ms. Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, the Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, said the Police had received instructions from the Attorney-General’s Department to formally charge Duah aka Sakora with murder.

He allegedly took turns to shoot and kill General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi who were on task force duty on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah road on August 28, this year.

The officers apparently asked Eric Duah, who was driving an unregistered vehicle to stop but he ignored them.

The officers who had a service vehicle chased him and Duah pulled a pistol from his car and shot the officers in turns.

While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The accused person has since been remanded into lawful custody.

