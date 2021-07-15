ASEPA petitions US government to ban Ken Agyapong over 'beat the hell out of him' threat on Multimedia reporter

Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is asking the US government to take action on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

This follows the alleged threat of harm on the life of the Multimedia journalist Erastus Asare Donkor by the lawmaker.

In a petition to the US Embassy in Ghana, ASEPA wants visa restrictions slapped on Ken Agyapong for his alleged "beat the hell out of him" threat against the journalist.

ASEPA noted that its request is in line with section 212 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the US Government to impose Visa Restrictions against persons of members of a Foreign Government who threaten, surveil, suppress, harass or harm a Journalist.

The petition signed by the Executive Director, Mensah Thompson indicated that section 212(a)(3)(c) of the Act allows the US Government to impose Visa Restrictions against persons of members of a Foreign Government who threaten, surveil, suppress, harass or harm a Journalist.

ASEPA is further asking the US government to extend the restriction to the current government and all its officials including the President until the government arrest and prosecute the culprits who murdered Ahmed Suale.

"ASEPA is also asking for the ban popularly known as the Khashoggi ban instituted by the US Government after the murder of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be extended to Parliament of Ghana and it's officials if they fail to remove Kennedy Agyapong as Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament."

Read full statement below:

ASEPA PETITIONS US GOVERNMENT TO IMPOSE VISA SANCTIONS ON KENNEDY AGYAPONG FOR ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF JOURNALISTS IN GHANA

ASEPA has today filed a petition with the US Department of State through the US Embassy in Ghana, to invoke Visa Restrictions against Kennedy Agyapong pursuant to Section 212 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

Section 212(a)(3)(c) of the Act allows the US Government to impose Visa Restrictions against persons of members of a Foreign Government who threaten, surveil, suppress, harass or harm a Journalist.

Among other things, ASEPA is also asking the US Government to extend the ban to the current Ghanaian Government and all its officials including the President until the Government resolves the Murder of Ahmed Suale, arrest and prosecute the culprits.

ASEPA is also asking for the ban popularly known as the Khashoggi ban instituted by the US Government after the murder of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be extended to Parliament of Ghana and it's officials if they fail to remove Kennedy Agyapong as Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

The petition has since been filed at the US embassy in Accra this morning.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628