4-year-old bullet yet to be removed from man’s abdomen

Doctors are yet to remove a bullet from the abdomen of a Takoradi-based businessman known as Emmanuel Badu-Acheampong.

He was shot four years ago by his friend.

The unfortunate incident happened on February 27, 2018, when the victim, popularly called Capo, was reportedly shot in the abdomen during a scuffle with Michael Nunoo, who happens to be his bosom friend.

The scuffle was over an amount of GHS30,000 owed Emmanuel Badu-Acheampong by Michael Nunoo for over a year.

The incident, which occurred at the Mayspot Restaurant at Fijai in Takoradi, left a bullet in the abdomen of Mr. Badu-Acheampong and was admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

He was later referred to undergo a caesarean operation at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Doctors, however, could not remove the bullet, explaining that it was stuck at a very sensitive part of the abdomen.

The medical practitioners further explained that any attempt to forcibly remove the bullet could paralyze him.

Meanwhile, a Sekondi High Court has fixed Monday, July 19, 2021 to give judgement in the case between the Republic and the accused, Michael Nunoo, who is a marine engineer at the Maritime Authority at the Takoradi Port and standing trial on attempted murder and possession of unlawful arms.

The Presiding Judge, Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu Amankwa, after listening to proceedings from counsel of the complainant, Mrs. Adelaide Kobiri-Woode, a state attorney, and counsel for the accused, Joseph K. Abakah, adjourned the criminal case to Monday, July 19, 2021 for judgement.

The judge admonished a seven-member jury to be quite judicious in their judgement after listening to both parties in the case.

