Covid-19 cases on rise, ICUs full — GHS

Ghana is for the third time recording a gradual rise in coronavirus cases.

There has been a gradual increase in cases over the past four weeks.

So far, over 2,000 active cases have been recorded.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says average daily case count is over 120 cases.

ICUs are beginning to run out of oxygen.

GHS made this known to the media at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

According to GHS, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions are driving the outbreak.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS, observed that there were reported outbreaks in schools.