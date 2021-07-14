ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.07.2021 Social News

Young lady shot dead by men on motorbike in Kumasi

Young lady shot dead by men on motorbike in Kumasi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Police at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology District Command in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the death of a young woman who was shot and killed at Maxima by some unknown men on a motorbike on Tuesday evening.

The victim according to the police was pronounced dead on arrival at the KNUST hospital.

Speaking to Citi News, the KNUST District Police Commander, Supt. Maxwell Antwi stated that the police proceeded to the scene after they received a call on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I had a distress call that there was an incident at the Maxima area about a lady who was shot by unknown guys on a motorbike while walking beside the road. So the police proceeded to the scene and upon reaching there, they were told that some people had taken her to the KNUST hospital. Unfortunately, we were told that she was brought in dead.”

“We weren’t able to speak to the girl to know details about what happened so this morning, investigators were dispatched to the area to try and get some further information about the lady in question so that it can help with the case,” he added.

He further stated that from their initial investigations, no item was taken from the lady, and as a result, they are conducting investigations to ascertain whether it was a random robbery attempt or the victim was targeted.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
The sad story of 17-year-old SHS student who attends school with her twin children [Video]
14.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura probe: Nifahene of Ejura presents bullet shells to committee
14.07.2021 | Social News
$5m bribe saga: Felix Kwakye cautions against commentary on allegation against CJ
14.07.2021 | Social News
We've to open the ‘pandora’s box’ about the First Lady’s NGO – NDC MP
14.07.2021 | Social News
Asikuma District: Over 40 arrested after assault on two police officers
14.07.2021 | Social News
Education Minister to serve on UN Advisory Group for Mission 4.7
14.07.2021 | Social News
Savannah Diamond Company Limited workers on strike over pay rise
14.07.2021 | Social News
Police on manhunt for woman who concealed weapon in food for cell inmate
14.07.2021 | Social News
Encroachers given 21-days to remove illegal structures on Pantang Hospital lands
14.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line