Young lady shot dead by men on motorbike in Kumasi

Police at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology District Command in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the death of a young woman who was shot and killed at Maxima by some unknown men on a motorbike on Tuesday evening.

The victim according to the police was pronounced dead on arrival at the KNUST hospital.

Speaking to Citi News, the KNUST District Police Commander, Supt. Maxwell Antwi stated that the police proceeded to the scene after they received a call on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I had a distress call that there was an incident at the Maxima area about a lady who was shot by unknown guys on a motorbike while walking beside the road. So the police proceeded to the scene and upon reaching there, they were told that some people had taken her to the KNUST hospital. Unfortunately, we were told that she was brought in dead.”

“We weren’t able to speak to the girl to know details about what happened so this morning, investigators were dispatched to the area to try and get some further information about the lady in question so that it can help with the case,” he added.

He further stated that from their initial investigations, no item was taken from the lady, and as a result, they are conducting investigations to ascertain whether it was a random robbery attempt or the victim was targeted.

