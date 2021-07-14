ModernGhana logo
14.07.2021 General News

Spektra Global, ASAG-KNUST hold Design and Build Seminar

By Abdul-Hanan || Contributor
Spektra Global, a design and build professional firm in collaboration with Architecture Students Association of Ghana (ASAG) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has held a Design and Build Seminar for all KNUST architecture students to commemorate ASAG-KNUST week 2021.

The seminar was held on Friday, 9th July, 2021 under the theme, “Students: The Future of the Industry”.

The event was aimed to guide architecture students and upcoming designers on the right part and reveal to them all the great opportunities that this industry has in store for them outside of school and even as students.

C.O.O of Spektra Global, Mrs. Karen Evans Halm, in her address explained that Spektra Global exists as a team and as part of its goals, seek to connect architecture students to the world out there, revive their dreams and passion, and guide them on the path of making themselves relevant to the industry.

According to her, it really was not an easy task to be an architect but with passion, hard work, dedication, and the love to explore and learn new skills, they will be fine and very successful in the industry.

“Anything good does not come out easily. It is hard but it’s a really good career. It is very rewarding,” she stated.

Mrs. Halm also elaborated on the role of an architect and urged the students to drive themselves to take up a challenge to better themselves.

She said, “one very important way to be really successful in the industry is to possess the ability to communicate your idea to sell yourself”.

However, Mrs. Halm advised that every individual mustered the art of presentation and communication to meet the technological and advanced system in this century in order to meet the needs of clients or even better.

On his part, the Principal Architect and CEO of Spektra Global, Mr. William Evans Halm, commended the students and applauded their reconnaissance as to how they came up with such a brilliant theme for the event.

