ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.07.2021 Health

COVID-19: Oxygen and nurses running out; don’t fall sick – Infectious Disease Center warns

COVID-19: Oxygen and nurses running out; don’t fall sick – Infectious Disease Center warns
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has ballooned to 2,314 in the past two weeks with a possibility of a third wave.

Acting Director of the Center, Dr Joseph Oliver-Commey said the ICU designated for Covid patients is full to capacity while the ward for critical cases can not take on new cases.

Dr Oliver-Commey noted, “the only reason why you can take patients into your ICU is when you have oxygen and adequate staff to handle them.”

“At the moment we are constrained by lack of oxygen and it is not only the infectious disease centre, almost all the ICU centres are constrained by oxygen including the use of high flow oxygen, very expensive that patients cannot afford.”

He added “we are not saying we can’t look after the patients but the things to use to look after them, the nurses, the oxygen is a problem. You narrow it down only to oxygen, I said oxygen plus the personnel, so I could have the oxygen but not the personnel and if I don’t have the personnel, why do I put a patient on the bed?”

“This is my humble plea to all Ghanaians, if you fall sick and you fall severely ill, government cannot help you, I would not be able to help you and so is your next door neighbour, so consciously prevent yourself from getting COVID-19,” Dr Oliver-Commey urged in an interview with Asaase radio.

---starrfm

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: If you fall seriously ill gov’t cannot help you – Doctor warn Ghanaians
14.07.2021 | Health
COVID-19 3rd wave: Revise vaccination plan to curb rising cases – Akandoh to government
14.07.2021 | Health
Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta drives global outbreaks
09.07.2021 | Health
41% of Ghanaians have psychological distress — Minister
08.07.2021 | Health
3.1 million Ghanaians suffering from mental disorders – Health Minister
08.07.2021 | Health
Parliament approves $200M World Bank loan to buy vaccines, strengthen healthcare system
07.07.2021 | Health
Enforce COVID-19 protocols in schools – GHS told
06.07.2021 | Health
‘We may be getting some COVID-19 vaccines by July ending’ – GHS
05.07.2021 | Health
Most cases of delta variant are from Liberia, Sierra Leone – GHS
04.07.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line