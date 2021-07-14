Leave Lordina alone; she need not refund a pesewa, is it her fault ? – Gabby

Listen to article

A leading member of the ruling NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is asking those calling on former First Lady Lordina Mahama to refund allowances paid to her from 2009 to date to go and rest.

He said the former First Lady need not to refund anything.

According to him, it is not Lordina's fault those allowances were paid to her by her husband's government.

Gabby, who is also a cousin of President Akufo-Addo said on Facebook, “My second and final take on this spousal alawa issue: Leave Lordina Mahama alone! She doesn’t have to refund a pesewa of her alawa. After all, is it her fault her husband now says he always believed in the 2011 Constitution Review Commission Report’s recommendation to set up an Independent Emoluments Committee but he never ever saw the need to even attempt to implement it for the 4 years plus change that he was Head of State? Let her be.”

But the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr John Boadu is calling on Mrs Lordina Mahama to follow the example of her successor Rebecca Akufo-Addo and refund to the state all allowances paid her.

“Let me say this emphatically: former president Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now.

“Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded”, he stressed, adding the “monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GHS3.2 million”.

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is asking Mrs Lordina Mahama, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama to return an accumulated sum of GHS3,200,000 paid to her as allowance from 2009 to date.

AFFA has through a press release indicated that it will only be fair if Mrs Lordina Mahama also returns to the state all allowances she received when his husband, Mr. John Dramani Mahama was Vice President and President.

“In the name of equity and fairness, it is the contention of AFFA that Mrs Lordina Mahama (wife of former president John Mahama) also refunds to the State the sum of THREE MILLION, TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHS3,200, 000) being the total allowance she received from the state coffers while her husband, Mr. Mahama served as vice president and president of the Republic of Ghana between 2009 to date,” part of a release from AFFA signed by Executive Secretary Sir Obama Pokuase has said.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded an amount of GHS899,097.84 to the state.

They are the allowance paid to her from 7 January 2017 to date.

The First Lady issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for the said amount to the office of the Chief of Staff today, Tuesday, 13 July 2021.

This comes after intense pressure from the public which the wife of President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady Samira Bawumia decided to return monies they received from the approved emoluments for presidential spouses.