ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.07.2021 Headlines

EOCO gets new boss

EOCO gets new boss
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo Esq, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

His appointment takes effect from July 9, 2021.

Mr. Dapaa-Addo practised in Ghana as a State Attorney and in Nigeria, where he worked with the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, and rose to the position of Director of Civil Litigation, an official statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday said.

He was seconded to the Economic and Organised Crime Office in July 2019 from the National Security Secretariat as a Special Advisor to the Office, until his appointment as the new Executive Director, it said.

Mr. Dapaa-Addo succeeds Mr. Frank Adu-Poku, who retired from active service in May 2021.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leave Lordina alone; she need not refund a pesewa, is it her fault ? – Gabby
14.07.2021 | Headlines
You predicted 53% for me; I’m looking forward to your prediction again in 2024 — Akufo-Addo to Kpembewura
14.07.2021 | Headlines
Minority run to auditor general to audit Rebecca Foundation
14.07.2021 | Headlines
$5m bribe: Vitus Azeem backs calls for independent probe against Chief Justice
14.07.2021 | Headlines
MFWA condemns Ken Agyapong’s 'beat the hell out of him' threats on Luv FM reporter
14.07.2021 | Headlines
Ablakwa, Patrick Boamah move motion to urge Parliament to reject $28M car loan for MPs
14.07.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia adjudged Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade
13.07.2021 | Headlines
$5m bribe saga: ASEPA invokes Article 146 to impeach CJ
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo Commissions Tumu Business Resource Centre
13.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line