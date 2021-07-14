Savannah Diamond Company Limited workers on strike over pay rise

Casual workers of the Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd producers of Savannah Diamond cement at Buipe in the Savannah Region are on a sit-down strike to demand a 40% pay rise, not the 6% being given by the company.

The strike started on Monday, July 12.

This comes after the National Tripartite Committee increased the national minimum wage from GhC11.82 in 2020 to GhC 12.53 this year citing the adverse effects of the global pandemic that has crippled the national economy, cost of living among others.

The casual workers of the company numbering over five hundred (500) who form the majority of the workforce have laid down their tools in protest of poor working conditions.

They noted that unskilled workers are paid according to the daily minimum wage of Ghc 12.53 while the semi-skilled workers and the skilled are given a 1% and 2% rise above the minimum rate respectively at the company.

Excluded from the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union of Ghana(ICU), Alhassan Dramani, a leader championing the course of the agitating workers said the cost of living has increased "so they are forced to buy food on credit but are unable to settle the debts accrued."

According to Alhassan, their meagre salaries are used by their contractors to buy Personal Protective Equipment such as safety boots and safety helmets for them which is paid in instalments.

The workers also lament over the deductions their contractors make from their wages every 15 days to pay for their retirement - Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Six companies including Kran Saaka Ghana Services, Mannon Invest Ltd, Saaka Recruitment Limited, SAB-DAV, Siba Way Civil Works AGCM, are contracted by the Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd who in effect employ these casual workers to work for the company.

Meanwhile, an Assembly member for the Buipe Electoral Area and member of an arbitration team chaired by Jira Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, explained that the workers were urged by the arbitration team to continue working while they await the arrival of the Managing Director from India on July 15 which they refused.

Hon Abdulai Baki disclosed that the refusal of the striking workers to adhere to the advice of the Buipewura, the Member of Parliament Hon John Jinapor, the District Chief Executive Hon Mustapha, and himself compelled them to stay aloof but called for calm among the workers, the contractors and the company.

Although the fixed contract workers and permanent workers are working, the adverse effects of the continuing sit down strike since Monday is felt deeply as articulated trucks waiting to be loaded are parked outside the premises.

Without a final solution reached so far, the casual workers are determined to continue with their sit down strike but are calling on the Labour Commission to intervene on their behalf.

Efforts to get either the management or the contractors for comments have proven futile.