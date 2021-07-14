You predicted 53% for me; I’m looking forward to your prediction again in 2024 — Akufo-Addo to Kpembewura

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that he is looking forward to the Kpemberwura Babanye Ndefosu II prediction for the 2024 general elections.

In September 2016, Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembe Wura Babanye Ndefosu II, predicted that the 2016 general election then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will not secure less than 53 per cent of the total valid votes cast saying “I predict nothing less than 53% victory for you.”

The Kpembewura made this known when then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, together with national and regional party stalwarts, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Kpembe in the Salaga South Constituency of the Northern Region.

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei, declared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, the winner of the 2016 elections, securing 53.85 per cent to beat President John Mahama.

Former President Mahama, who contested the elections on the ticket of the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.

At the Kpembewura's palace during his two-day tour of the Savannah region, President Akufo-Addo described the paramount chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area as the election prediction prophet and said “I am looking forward to your prophecy for 2024 general elections.”

President Akufo-Addo thanked the people of the Savannah region for the massive votes during the 2020 general elections but was however disappointed by the NPP's failure to retain that Salaga south constituency seat saying “ after the 2020 elections, NPP seats has increased from 1 to 3 but my ambition is to work harder so that 2024 Salaga South Constituency will come back to the NPP.”

Mr President assured that the East Gonja municipality will get its share of the National cake in his second term in office.

---With files from DGN online