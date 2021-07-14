Police on manhunt for woman who concealed weapon in food for cell inmate

A 23-year-old woman is on the wanted list of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for allegedly smuggling a pistol and ammunition into the Cantonments police station.

According to the police, the suspect concealed the weapon in packs of food meant for a robbery suspect on remand.

The locally manufactured pistol and one AA cartridge were found after careful examination by police officers on duty.

Speaking to the media, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, said the police had begun a manhunt for the suspect.

“On July 11, 2021, a lady of about 23 years visited the charge office of the Cantonment Police Station to visit an inmate who was on remand for robbery at the cells. She came along with two packs of fast food and during the inspection of the food, it was found that she had hidden a locally manufactured pistol with one cartridge.”

She added that the police have recovered security camera footage of the incident and were working on identifying the woman.

“The lady at the time of the inspection was carrying a baby and pretended as giving help to the child, only for her to escape from the charge office. Luckily, the police have been able to retrieve CCTV footage, from the charge office and so the police are on a manhunt for this lady.”

Meanwhile, the police are also urging the public to assist in the arrest of the suspect.

—citinewsroom