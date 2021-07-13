ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.07.2021 Headlines

First Lady returns GHS899K to the state as pressure mounts on Lordina Mahama to do same

First Lady returns GHS899K to the state as pressure mounts on Lordina Mahama to do same
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded an amount of GHS899,097.84 to the state.

They are the allowance paid to her from 7 January 2017 to date.

The First Lady issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for the said amount to the office of the Chief of Staff today, Tuesday, 13 July 2021.

This comes few hours after the First Lady promised to refund the money.

She has also reiterated her earlier stance to decline any allowances from the state henceforth.

Pressure continue to mount on Lordina, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama, to presidential spouse salaries she allegedly collected since 2009.

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has charged the wife of former President John Dramani Mahama, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, to refund all monies or allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.

In a one-on-one interview with Paa Kwesi Schandorf on TV Africa on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021, Mr. Boadu admonished Mrs. Lordina Mahama to replicate the gesture made by Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

“Schandorf, let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GHC3.2 million.” JB said.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo Commissions Tumu Business Resource Centre
13.07.2021 | Headlines
I'm sorry — Akufo-Addo apologises to Wa Naa for military brutalities
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Probe Ken Agyapong's 'beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor' threats to prevent Ahmed Suale incident – Multimedia run to police
13.07.2021 | Headlines
S/R: Akufo-Addo Commissions And Inspects Developmental Projects
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Revealed: What TB Joshua said about succession plans in final interview before death
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Court dismisses Senyo Hosi’s defamation suit against Ken Agyapong
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Your refunds enough to get over 20,000 kids desks in classrooms – MFWA to 1st, 2nd Ladies
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Weather delays Akufo-Addo landing in Wa
13.07.2021 | Headlines
Don't rig CSOs' rep nomination onto OSP board again — Amidu warns Akufo-Addo
13.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line