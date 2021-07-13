First Lady returns GHS899K to the state as pressure mounts on Lordina Mahama to do same

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded an amount of GHS899,097.84 to the state.

They are the allowance paid to her from 7 January 2017 to date.

The First Lady issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for the said amount to the office of the Chief of Staff today, Tuesday, 13 July 2021.

This comes few hours after the First Lady promised to refund the money.

She has also reiterated her earlier stance to decline any allowances from the state henceforth.

Pressure continue to mount on Lordina, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama, to presidential spouse salaries she allegedly collected since 2009.

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has charged the wife of former President John Dramani Mahama, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, to refund all monies or allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.

In a one-on-one interview with Paa Kwesi Schandorf on TV Africa on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021, Mr. Boadu admonished Mrs. Lordina Mahama to replicate the gesture made by Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

“Schandorf, let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GHC3.2 million.” JB said.