Probe Ken Agyapong's 'beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor' threats to prevent Ahmed Suale incident – Multimedia run to police

Listen to article

Learning from the events leading to the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale, the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) has asked the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander to provide security protection for its reporter, Mr Erastus Asare Donkor.

The media group has alleged some life-threatening comments that Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency and Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, has made against Mr Erastus Asare Donkor.

In a formal complaint, Multimedia indicated that the MP called for 'serious' beating of Erastus Asare Donkor.

According to the media group, the Assin Central MP added that "we should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

The complaint added, “Honourable Agyapong launched the above scathing attacks and threats on Erastus Asare Donkor's life because of the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura, and his appearance before the Kingsley Koomson Committee investigating the incident.”

According to the complaint, the lawmaker made those comments on 'The Attitude' programme aired on 9 July 2021 on his own television station, Net 2 TV.