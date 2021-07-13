It's fair you also return the GHS3.2b allowance you received since 2009 – AFFA to Lordina Mahama

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is asking Mrs Lordina Mahama, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama to return an accumulated sum of GHS3,200,000 paid to her as allowance from 2009 to date.

This comes after pressure from the public forced the wife of President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady Samira Bawumia to return monies they received from the approved emoluments for presidential spouses.

While the two presidential spouses have revealed in a separate communique that they will be returning all allowances received since 2017, AFFA has through a press release indicated that it will only be fair if Mrs Lordina Mahama also returns to the state all allowances she received when his husband, Mr. John Dramani Mahama was Vice President and President.

“In the name of equity and fairness, it is the contention of AFFA that Mrs Lordina Mahama (wife of former president John Mahama) also refunds to the State the sum of THREE MILLION, TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHS3,200, 000) being the total allowance she received from the state coffers while her husband, Mr. Mahama served as vice president and president of the Republic of Ghana between 2009 to date,” part of a release from AFFA signed by Executive Secretary Sir Obama Pokuase has said.

Meanwhile, AFFA is of the view that Parliament must initiate steps to pass a legislation to give the State the needed legal backing to support widows of ex-Presidents while cancelling any benefits to those whose husbands are alive.

Find below the press release from AFFA:

