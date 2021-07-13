Retain Mfantseman MCE to spearhead development — Concern Assemblymen to Akufo-Addo

Mr Kenneth Kelley Essumana, MCE for Mfantseman Municipal

Listen to article

Some concerned Assembly members in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain Mr Kenneth Kelley Essumana as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

They said the tenure of the MCE had witnessed unprecedented levels of socio-economic development that had benefited all.

In a release signed by Mr Cepas Arthur, Assemblyman for Krofu Estate, explained that they were motivated by the sterling performance of Mr Essuman during his tenure.

The statement noted, "Mfantseman has witnessed massive development on the assumption of office by the MCE and since the government wants to accelerate development, it would only be prudent to retain Mr Essuman to continue the good work else all the ongoing projects may be left to rot on the bush."

Outlining his achievements, the statement mentioned the construction of Mankessim storm drains, roads and relocation of a 60-year-old refuse dump site into a lorry terminal, Asabee market, Anomabo market, 12 lockable stores at Yamorana, construction of Saltpond Victoria park and offered several job opportunities to the youth.

According to the statement, the MCE ensured fair and equitable distribution of the Assembly's resources to achieve spatial development in all areas of the Municipality under his tenure.

The laudable achievement of the MCE, the statement indicated, reflected his sense of purpose and love exhibited for development especially in the areas of education, roads, sanitation, job creation, markets infrastructure and excellent human relations.

It added that the humane and cooperative character of Mr Essuman lent impeccable support to good governance and added that "his good interpersonal relationship with chiefs and elders and people with different political persuasion had been immense in the management of security issues in the district.

"Throughout his work as the MCE, he has constantly devoted his time, energy, resources and desired to develop his area into an enviable standard."

“The positive impact of the MCE in Mfantseman especially to the youth is admirable and that reflected that he is indeed a father who shows selfless dedication to others," the statement said.