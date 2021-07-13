Regional Economic Planning Officers trained on Digital Competency Training To Promote E-Governance

The Governance for Inclusive Development (GovID) programme of GIZ, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is collaborating with the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils in Ghana to offer digital competency skills training as an enabler to the Smart Workplace Concept of the Government of Ghana.

The Smart Workplace concept is one of the numerous initiatives currently rolled-out for efficient and excellent public service delivery in Ghana. As a provider of technical advisory and expert training, GIZ-GovID has designed this hands-on and practical training to enhance the digital competency of 16 Regional Economic Planning Officers (REPOS) from across all 16 regions of Ghana and their assistants.

The advent of the internet and its associated technologies have ushered the world into a digital age. The consequences of this makes it imperative for society and institutions, including Governments, to rethink their approaches towards enhancing public service delivery using functional technologies. E-governance, when employed, leads to transparency, inclusiveness and efficiency in accessing government services by the citizenry. Also, e-governance enhances democratic processes by creating and deepening spaces for citizens to participate in the decision-making of the state on issues affecting their lives.

The Government of Ghana has committed to applying digital solutions to development challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on all spheres of life amplified the urgency for public service delivery to align with contemporary work processes – virtual meetings and conferences, cloud storage of documents and files, calendar management, among others. Given the different capacities in digital competencies available at the national and sub-national levels of governance in Ghana, there is the compelling need to bridge the gap by equipping the frontline officers / human resources at the sub-national level with knowledge and skills sets that secures the benefits of the Smart Workplace Concept. It is expected that the REPOs and assistants would become the fulcrum for further step-down trainings in digital competencies in their respective Regions and spread the benefits of innovative work processes at the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) beyond themselves.

The Regional Coordination Component of GovID, which is the sub-national implementation structure of GovID, would continue to pursue cutting-edge initiatives in close collaboration with the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and 100 partner Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) anchored within the overall Ghanaian-German Cooperation programme of Governance for Inclusive Development.