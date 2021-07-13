S/R: Akufo-Addo Commissions And Inspects Developmental Projects

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commenced a two-day working visit to the Savannah Region on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The visit enabled the president to commission completed projects and inspected ongoing projects executing by his administration. It also afforded the president the opportunity to interact with some traditional rulers and party executives of the NPP in the region.

The President and his entourage began the visit in West Gonja Municipality (Damongo) which is the region's capital, where he inspected the ongoing construction of the new three (3) storey RCC administration block complex for the Savannah Region.

The RCC project, which started in 2018, is about 70 per cent complete according to the contractor working on the project and it is expected to be completed by November 2021.

The president before inspecting the new three (3) story Regional Co-ordinating Council( RCC ) administration block for the Savannah Region, paid a courtesy call on the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbon-Wura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I at his Palace.

In response to an appeal for portable drinking water made by the King of Gonja, President Akufo-Addo blamed the derail of the Damongo water project on Covid - 19 but assured him that by the first week of August, the contractor tasked to execute the project will move to site.

From West Gonja, the Government delegation led by President Akufo-Addo, moved to Buipe in the Central Gonja District where he commissioned the eighty five bed capacity Buipe accident and emergency hospital.

The hospital is fitted with modern and state of the art medical equipment and designed with several departments including an outpatient department, administration block, Radiology unit, paediatric and maternity units, Laboratory, male and female wards, pharmacy, Dental unit, emergency and casualty unit, a mortuary and others.

Before the commissioning of the facility, the President paid a visit to the palace of the paramount chief for Buipe traditional area, His Royal Majesty Buipe-Wura Abdulai Jinapor I.

Addressing the chiefs and elders of the Buipe traditional area, President Akuffo Addo affirmed his Government's commitment to maximizing adequate investment in infrastructural projects thereby providing employment and wealth for the teeming youth of the infant region. He further revealed that the commissioning of the health facility is a long time realisation and awaited demand by the good people of the District.

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, stormed Kpembi on Monday, July 12, 2021 in the East Gonja Municipality as part of his final day-two visit to the Savannah Region where he amongst others, paid a courtesy call on the Kpembi-Wura.

Paramount chief for Kpembi, HRM Ndefoso Banbaŋɛ IV in his welcome address, commended president Akuffo Addo's led administration for the numerous policies and infrastructural projects in the East Gonja municipality such as the Salaga water project, the construction of the Savannah Regional feeder roads department sited under his jurisdiction, the ongoing Bunjai-Fufulso road and a host of other projects.

He thus however, passionately appealed to the president to see to it that the intake or admission quota of Kpembi Midwifery and Nursing Training School is assiduously increased. He also asked for the establishment of a university college for his traditional area.

President Nana Addo in turn reiterated his administration's resolve to making socio-economic development a priority such that the people of Kpembi and Ghanaians at large will benefit.

He commissioned the Salaga water supply project in fulfillment of a pledge he made during a working visit to Salaga in 2017. President Nana Addo later commissioned an artificial playing surface otherwise known as astro-turf also under the Salaga township. The construction of the Astro-turf facility was commenced in 2018 by the then Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development at a cost of GH¢ 1.9 million.

Before the climax of the president's two-day visit to the region, he inspected the pace of the ongoing construction work on the 71-kilometre Bunjai-Fulso road which according to the contractor is 30 per cent complete and expected to be completed in 2023.

The Bunjai-Fufulso road project which passes through Yapei en route Tuluwe and Kusawgu to Fufulso when completed will connect the Eastern part of the region to Western.

The president was accompanied to the Savannah Region by high ranking Government officials such as, the deputy executive secretary to the president, Lawyer Hamida Nuhu, the minister for Defence and MP for Bimbila, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for the Interior and MP for Nandom, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damongo, Hon. Lawyer Abu Jinapor, immediate past Savannah Regional minister for Savannah Region and member of Parliament for Salaga South constituency, Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah, the coordinator for Government's special development and initiatives, Madam Napaga Tia Sulemana and a host of other officials.