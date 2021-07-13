ModernGhana logo
Guba donates wheelchair to 9-year-old pupil

By Mustapha Attractive
GUBA Foundation, the charitable arm of the GUBA Enterprise has donated a wheelchair to nine-year-old pupil Agnes Mba.

The donation comes following a news article detailing the plight of Agnes a young disabled pupil in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Nine-year-old Agnes who has mobility challenges crawls for over two kilometres to and from school. It gets worse during the rainy season as her movement is very restricted. The situation prompted the GUBA Foundation to intervene with this donation.

The GUBA Foundation is an initiative set up to tackle social issues and foster development of people of African heritage. The foundation has embarked on various social projects and interventions in areas of education, health and economic empowerment. As part of its outreach efforts, the foundation decided to come to the aid of Agnes by providing a more convenient means of transportation to school.

Speaking on the donation, Charity manager for the foundation Sabrina Mensah-Bonsu shared: “We are very honoured to be in the position to be able to help young Agnes. Agnes has demonstrated her determination to get an education and we are glad that the wheelchair will provide her with the means to do so. We do hope that this is the start of many achievements for Agnes, and we encourage many more people to donate to help improve her quality of life.”

The GUBA Foundation continues to strive and work towards the improvement of health and social challenges within Ghana, and the African community in the United Kingdom.

