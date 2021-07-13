Kpando MP donates roofing sheets to Sovie Avenu Basic School

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, Mrs. Della Sowah has donated 15 bundles made up of 300 roofing sheets to Sovie Avenui Basic School in the Volta Region.

The gesture is to aid the school repair its roof which has been ripped off by heavy rainstorm making teaching and learning difficult since 2015.

Speaking to the media, the Chief of Sovie Avenui, Togbe Kungabi III, said he has since 2015 approached the Assembly and the education office to come to their aid but to no avail.

"When it rains the teachers in the interest of safety have to send the pupils home," he revealed.

This he said had led to many of the children dropping out of school.

The Chief commends the MP for the kind gesture and hopeful of more support to improve teaching and learning in the school.

The Assemblyman for the area Mr. Micheal Tsorhe thanked the MP for her kind gesture.

On her part, Mrs.Della Sowah noted that currently the building is in a deplorable state and promised to lobby GETFUND for a new structure.

She was hopeful the roofing of the building would protect the pupils and teachers from the weather and address the issue of drop outs.