Court dismisses Senyo Hosi’s defamation suit against Ken Agyapong

The High Court has dismissed a defamation suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, against the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The court presided over by Justice William Bempong, took the decision after Raphael Agyepong, a lawyer for Kennedy Agyapong, made an application for the dismissal of the case, for want of prosecution by the plaintiff and his legal team.

The suit followed an accusation by Kennedy Agyapong that the CEO of the BDC's allegedly offered a one-million-dollar bribe to then CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng, to influence him to reverse a contaminated fuel sale by BOST to two companies.

In the suit filed in July 2017, Mr. Hosi asked the court to award GHS 5 million compensation against Kennedy Agyapong and GHS3 million against Kencity Media, a company owned by Mr. Agyapong.

The sale of the said five million litres of off-spec fuel generated media discussions, forcing the then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, to set up a committee to investigate the circumstances under which the fuel was contaminated and later sold.

