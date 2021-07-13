Your refunds enough to get over 20,000 kids desks in classrooms – MFWA to 1st, 2nd Ladies

Listen to article

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has welcomed the decision by the First Lady to refund allowances paid her since 2017.

The Executive Director for the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah in a Facebook post said: “The money, almost GHC900,000, is enough to buy desks that will seat about 14,000 kids across the country…”

He believes If H.E. Samira Bawumia decides to do same, that will be enough to get more than 20,000 kids off the ground in classrooms across the country.

Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia a while ago served notice that she’s returning all allowances paid to her since 2017.

According to her, she will not accept any monies allocated to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Badu led committee as approved by Parliament on 6th January 2021.

A statement signed by Kwame Twum, Senior Aide to the Second Lady noted that Mrs Bawumia took the decision in consultation with her husband H.E The Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Mrs. Bawumia continues to be committed to the service of the nation to deliver humanitarian interventions and initiatives in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment,” the statement added.

The Second Lady’s decision comes on the back of a similar move by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who has indicated she’s returning all allowances paid to her since 2017.

---kasapafm