13.07.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police grabs alleged killer of popular Juapong shop owner

The deceased in his shop when he was alive. INSET: Gariba Bube, the suspect who is alleged to have committed murder
The deceased in his shop when he was alive. INSET: Gariba Bube, the suspect who is alleged to have committed murder

The Police at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have been able to arrest a suspect who is believed to be linked to the murder of a popular store owner at the Juapong Market.

The suspect who has been identified as one Gariba Bube, 19 years old, is believed to have worked with two others to commit the alleged crime. All three have been in the wind until the recent arrest of Gariba.

Samuel Nyamador popularly known as Sonny was robbed and killed about a year ago on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Reports say, he was attacked by unidentified assailants under the cover of darkness after he had closed from work. They robbed him of a bag containing an unspecified amount of money, phones and personal effects.

He was then shot and strangled in front of his wife who was with him at the time. The wife was also hit in the arm with the butt of a gun.

This incident led to a rampage by the youth the following morning (August 12, 2020) to protest against what they claim was a poor security situation in the area, including the murder of Sonny, their friend.

The youth blocked the road and set vehicle tires ablaze amidst chanting of war songs at about 7:30am, thereby causing a traffic jam that lasted a few hours. The Police were able to restore calm and get the traffic to move freely and have since been working to arrest the culprits.

After evading arrest for close to a year, one of the three suspects, Gariba Bube was arrested at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

He was arrested on June 23, 2021 by the Adaklu Police who had been working with the Juapong Police to track the suspect. He was put before court and remanded into Police custody to assist with investigations. He will reappear in two weeks.

---Daily Guide

